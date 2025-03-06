Shoaib Akhtar vows to transform Haris, Shaheen, and Naseem into mega stars

World’s fastest bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has emphasised the need to rest Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

He acknowledged PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts for cricket’s improvement but advised him to replace his “nine key advisers.”

Speaking at the Capital Premier League (CPL) signing ceremony in Islamabad, where he participated as the chief guest and signed on as CPL’s brand ambassador, Akhtar voiced his concerns.

He questioned why players are repeatedly dropped and recalled, stating, “Had I been given players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, they would have become mega stars by now.”

Expressing disappointment over the team’s performance in the Champions Trophy, Akhtar compared cricket’s state to hockey, criticising constant changes in management and team selection.

While acknowledging Naqvi’s work in improving infrastructure, he stressed the need for policy reforms.

Akhtar reiterated the importance of giving Shaheen, Haris, and Naseem some rest to maintain their fitness and form.

Couple of days ago, Salman Ali Agha named Pakistan’s T20I captain, with Shadab Khan as vice-captain, for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 16-26 March.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue as ODI captain, with Salman serving as his deputy for the three 50-over matches scheduled at the backend of the tour from 29 March to 5 April.

The decision to appoint Salman and Shadab as T20I captain and vice-captain, respectively, had been made with an eye on two major upcoming tournaments – the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 (September 2025) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (February/March 2026). Salman previously led Pakistan in a T20I series against Zimbabwe last year, winning 2-1.