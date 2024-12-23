West Indies announce 15-member squad for Pakistan tour

West Indies on Monday announced 15-member squad for Pakistan tour.

Craig Brathwaite will lead the 15-member West Indies squad, with Joshua Da Silva as the vice-captain.

Other players include Alec Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Mckenny Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, and Jomel Warrican.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is unavailable due to personal commitments, while Shamar Joseph is still recovering from injury. Notably, Amir Jangoo, who impressed against Bangladesh, has been included in the Test team for the first time.

