UK raises concerns over sentencing of civilians by Pakistani military courts

LONDON – The British government has expressed its stance on the sentencing of 25 civilians by military courts in Pakistan.

In a statement from the UK Foreign Office, it emphasized respecting Pakistan’s sovereignty but highlighted concerns over transparency and independent oversight in the trials conducted by military courts.

The statement noted that such proceedings undermine civilians’ right to a fair trial. It urged Pakistan to fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Previously, the European Union also criticized the military court verdicts, deeming them unjust and inconsistent with the ICCPR, an international treaty Pakistan is committed to. The EU stressed that Article 14 of the ICCPR guarantees the right to a fair and public trial by impartial and competent courts, with judgments delivered openly.

Additionally, the EU reminded Pakistan of its obligations under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which grants trade benefits in exchange for adherence to 27 international conventions, including the ICCPR.

On December 20, Pakistan’s military courts sentenced 25 individuals involved in the May 9 incidents to 2–10 years of rigorous imprisonment. These individuals were accused of actions against state institutions, leading to their trial and conviction in military courts.

⁦https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Dec-2024/european-union-urges-pakistan-to-uphold-fair-trial-standards-amid-military-court-verdicts⁩

