Here’s how Imran Khan reacted to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s arrest

RAWALPINDI - Imran Khan has characterized the arrest of Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid as an internal military issue, distancing his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from any involvement. Khan’s remarks came after his meeting with his legal team at Adiala Jail.
According to Imran Khan’s lawyer, Intizar Panjotha, the PTI founder emphasized that the arrest of General Faiz is solely an internal military affair and does not pertain to PTI. Khan stated that PTI has no political connection with General Faiz and that the General’s removal was part of a deal between former Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Panjotha revealed that Khan called for a peaceful demonstration later that night and urged citizens to come out for the sake of freedom, asserting that the current situation in Pakistan is dire compared to Bangladesh.
Additionally, Khan criticized the pressure being exerted on the Supreme Court and expressed concern over the diminishing hopes of the youth. He suggested that if General Faiz’s arrest is linked to the events of May 9, it would be prudent to establish a judicial commission to investigate and release CCTV footage from that day.
The arrest and court-martial proceedings against General Faiz have sparked significant political discourse, with Khan’s statements highlighting the ongoing tension between PTI and the military establishment.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
