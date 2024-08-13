Here’s how Imran Khan reacted to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s arrest

RAWALPINDI - Imran Khan has characterized the arrest of Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid as an internal military issue, distancing his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from any involvement. Khan’s remarks came after his meeting with his legal team at Adiala Jail.

According to Imran Khan’s lawyer, Intizar Panjotha, the PTI founder emphasized that the arrest of General Faiz is solely an internal military affair and does not pertain to PTI. Khan stated that PTI has no political connection with General Faiz and that the General’s removal was part of a deal between former Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Panjotha revealed that Khan called for a peaceful demonstration later that night and urged citizens to come out for the sake of freedom, asserting that the current situation in Pakistan is dire compared to Bangladesh.

Additionally, Khan criticized the pressure being exerted on the Supreme Court and expressed concern over the diminishing hopes of the youth. He suggested that if General Faiz’s arrest is linked to the events of May 9, it would be prudent to establish a judicial commission to investigate and release CCTV footage from that day.

The arrest and court-martial proceedings against General Faiz have sparked significant political discourse, with Khan’s statements highlighting the ongoing tension between PTI and the military establishment.