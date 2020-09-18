Pakistan opens new web portal for Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments

09:52 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
Pakistan opens new web portal for Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar has said that a new web portal for the payments of Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

In a tweet (Thursday), she also shared an informative video with regard to the procedure of submitting application on the portal.

The new web portal (complaints.pass.gov.pk) has been opened to provide ease to the people who are facing issues of biometric verification in the payments of the Ehsaas Cash program.

