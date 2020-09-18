Pakistan opens new web portal for Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar has said that a new web portal for the payments of Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

In a tweet (Thursday), she also shared an informative video with regard to the procedure of submitting application on the portal.

وہ افراد جن کو احساس ایمرجنسی کیش کی ادائیگیوں میں بائیومیٹرک تصدیق کے مسائل درپیش ہیں ان کی آسانی کیلیئے ایک نیا ویب پورٹل کھولا گیاہے۔ پورٹل پر اپنی درخواست جمع کروانے کا طریقہ جاننے کیلیئے میرا یہ معلوماتی ویڈیو ملاحظہ کریں۔https://t.co/U9pMduXgLt pic.twitter.com/pcJ2kQHFEy — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) September 17, 2020

The new web portal (complaints.pass.gov.pk) has been opened to provide ease to the people who are facing issues of biometric verification in the payments of the Ehsaas Cash program.