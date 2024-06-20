PPP declines budget support until political issues are resolved

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has declined to support the federal budget until political issues are addressed. Sources indicate that the PPP has withdrawn its support for the budget, leading to a delay in its approval from June 24 to June 28. Consequently, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance has halted its work on the finance bill.

According to sources, the Friday morning session of the Finance Committee has been canceled, and the finance bill will not be considered in the committee's evening session. It is a constitutional requirement that the budget be passed by Parliament and implemented by July 1. If the budget is not passed by June 30, the government could be considered dissolved.

Sources suggest that the PPP is using this situation to exert pressure on the government to meet its political demands. PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, stated that while agreements have been reached with the government regarding the finance bill, political issues remain unresolved. He affirmed that the PPP would support the government in passing the finance bill but emphasized that political negotiations are still ongoing.

It is noteworthy that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already arrived at the Prime Minister's House for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sources say that Bhutto Zardari plans to convey his concerns regarding the federal budget to the Prime Minister, who will seek to assure him of the government's position.

The delay in budget approval highlights the significant political maneuvering occurring as parties negotiate their positions and demands ahead of the new fiscal year. The outcome of these discussions will be crucial in determining the stability and direction of the government moving forward.