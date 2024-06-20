Search

Pakistan

PPP declines budget support until political issues are resolved

08:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
PPP Boycott

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has declined to support the federal budget until political issues are addressed. Sources indicate that the PPP has withdrawn its support for the budget, leading to a delay in its approval from June 24 to June 28. Consequently, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance has halted its work on the finance bill.

According to sources, the Friday morning session of the Finance Committee has been canceled, and the finance bill will not be considered in the committee's evening session. It is a constitutional requirement that the budget be passed by Parliament and implemented by July 1. If the budget is not passed by June 30, the government could be considered dissolved.

Sources suggest that the PPP is using this situation to exert pressure on the government to meet its political demands. PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, stated that while agreements have been reached with the government regarding the finance bill, political issues remain unresolved. He affirmed that the PPP would support the government in passing the finance bill but emphasized that political negotiations are still ongoing.

It is noteworthy that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already arrived at the Prime Minister's House for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sources say that Bhutto Zardari plans to convey his concerns regarding the federal budget to the Prime Minister, who will seek to assure him of the government's position.

The delay in budget approval highlights the significant political maneuvering occurring as parties negotiate their positions and demands ahead of the new fiscal year. The outcome of these discussions will be crucial in determining the stability and direction of the government moving forward.

Pakistan

08:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

PPP declines budget support until political issues are resolved

07:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of ...

05:03 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Keytaab and Health Services Academy hosts digital healthcare seminar

03:20 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

‘CM Maryam Nawaz Free WiFi’ services expanded to 100 more points ...

02:05 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Imran Khan’s political advisor allegedly abducted from Lahore

01:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Shahid Afridi clears air on supporting Zionist movement after viral ...

Pakistan

08:49 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Earthquake shakes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar

10:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Over 1200 Pakistanis land in hospitals after eating too much meat on ...

10:29 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

Sindh govt assures funding for prosthetic leg for Sanghar camel

08:30 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Who possesses more nuclear weapons: India or Pakistan?

09:12 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistani journalist Khalil Jibran gunned down in targeted attack

10:15 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

AJK wildlife authorities launch search for bodies of leopard cubs ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

PPP declines budget support until political issues are resolved

Gold & Silver

04:15 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Baht THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: