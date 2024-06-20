PCB likely to revamp selection committee after T20 world cup disappointment

Following a disappointing performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to make changes to its selection committee. The national team's early exit from the tournament has sparked widespread criticism and calls for significant changes.

Reports indicate that after the team's poor showing, alterations in the PCB selection committee are likely. Wahab Riaz is expected to step down from his role on the committee, although no immediate decision is anticipated regarding Babar Azam's captaincy.

Given that the Pakistan team has no white-ball matches scheduled until November, there is no urgency to make a decision about the captaincy at this time. However, there is a strong likelihood that new players will be given opportunities in the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

It is noteworthy that in March, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi established a new seven-member selection committee without a designated chairman. The committee included prominent figures such as Mohammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, along with the head coach, captain, and an analyst.

As the cricketing community awaits official announcements, these potential changes reflect the PCB's efforts to address the challenges faced by the national team and improve future performances on the international stage.