China’s international development minister arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A high ranking official of Chinese government has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit.
Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary Asia and Pacific Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Thursday.
Mr. Jianchao will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He will also hold extensive bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister Liu will also co-chair third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism of the political parties on CPEC.
Established in 2019, the JCM of Political Parties on CPEC is a regular consultation mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.
Previous meetings were held on 19th March 2019 in Beijing and on 20th August 2020 virtually.
At the Third Meeting of the JCM, Pakistan and China will review the progress of CPEC projects, CPEC's contribution to Pakistan's socioeconomic development, and its up-gradation and extension for regional connectivity.
The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China including between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.