China’s international development minister arrives in Pakistan

09:17 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
ISLAMABAD – A high ranking official of Chinese government has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit.

Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary Asia and Pacific Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Thursday.

Mr. Jianchao will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He will also hold extensive bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister Liu will also co-chair third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism of the political parties on CPEC.

Established in 2019, the JCM of Political Parties on CPEC is a regular consultation mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

Previous meetings were held on 19th March 2019 in Beijing and on 20th August 2020 virtually.

At the Third Meeting of the JCM, Pakistan and China will review the progress of CPEC projects, CPEC's contribution to Pakistan's socioeconomic development, and its up-gradation and extension for regional connectivity.

The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China including between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

