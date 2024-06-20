Search

Punjab cities experience cooling rains amid heat wave

10:39 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
Rain in lahore

Punjab, including its capital city Lahore, experienced a significant alleviation from the blistering heatwave as widespread rainfall swept through various cities, bringing relief to residents and farmers alike.

In Lahore, the day witnessed a dramatic change as brisk winds heralded the onset of a sudden downpour during the afternoon. According to reports from local meteorological authorities, the area around Lahore's airport recorded the highest rainfall with measurements reaching up to 33 millimeters. Similarly, other parts of the city received substantial rainfall: Gulberg 15 millimeters, Upper Mall 14 millimeters, Nishtar Town 11 millimeters, Johar Town 7 millimeters, and Jail Road 5.5 millimeters.

The rainfall not only cooled down the temperature but also replenished groundwater levels and provided much-needed relief from the sweltering conditions. However, in some areas such as Jhelum and its surroundings, the rainfall was accompanied by hailstorms, which, while beneficial in cooling temperatures, caused disruptions in power supply due to tripped feeders.

Other cities in Punjab, including Sialkot, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin, experienced light showers coupled with gusty winds, while Kamalia, Pakpattan, and Hafizabad saw localized flooding in low-lying areas due to the heavy downpour.

Despite these localized showers, parts of Pakistan continued to endure severe heatwave conditions. Gwadar, Sibi, and Turbat recorded the highest temperatures nationwide at 48°C, followed closely by Pasni at 46°C, and Jacobabad and Lasbela at 45°C. Dadu reported 44°C, Chakwal 43°C, and Attock, Bahawalpur, and Sukkur each experienced temperatures of 42°C. Faisalabad recorded 41°C, Islamabad and Peshawar 39°C, Lahore 38°C, Karachi 37°C, and Quetta 36°C.

The Chief Meteorologist for Lahore has forecasted an increase in monsoon activity towards the end of June, predicting above-average rainfall which is expected to further alleviate the heatwave and provide relief to the region.

As residents enjoy the cooler temperatures brought by the recent rains, anticipation grows for more substantial rainfall during the monsoon season, which is crucial for agricultural productivity and water resources across the province.

10:39 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Punjab cities experience cooling rains amid heat wave

