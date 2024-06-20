Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's lost album 'Chain of Light' to be released in September

Pakistan’s revered music legend, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who passed away in 1997 at the age of 48, continues to captivate global audiences with his timeless qawwali compositions. A long-lost album, titled ‘Chain of Light,’ recorded 34 years ago, is set to be released on September 20 this year, announced Real World Records in a statement on Wednesday.

Real World Records, founded by Peter Gabriel in 1989, unearthed the album during a recent relocation of their tape archives. This discovery marks a significant moment for fans worldwide, eagerly awaiting new material from the maestro known for blending Eastern mystical qawwali traditions with Western musical influences.

Peter Gabriel, reflecting on his collaboration with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, expressed profound admiration: “What he could do and make you feel with his voice was quite extraordinary, and we were very proud to have played a role in getting him to a much wider global audience.” The album, recorded after Khan signed with Real World Records, adds to his series of acclaimed releases throughout the 1990s.

Michael Brook, producer of the iconic “Mustt Mustt” album, emphasized the album’s transformative power: “Like the immanent light of the record’s title, these songs are transformative and transcendent in a way that crosses languages and cultures. It draws the listener in, no matter their expectations.”

With over six million monthly listeners on Spotify and his music videos surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s influence endures, appealing to both longstanding admirers and new generations alike.

As fans eagerly anticipate the album’s release, it promises to reignite the magic of Khan’s voice and his unparalleled ability to connect with listeners across the globe.