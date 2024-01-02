Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers as cold wave tightens grip in January

Pakistan's federal capital contends with cold weather and thick fog, creating smoky yet challenging winter scene.
The Meteorological Department forecasts mainly cold, and dry weather in most parts of the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next twelve hours.
In its fresh advisory, PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over western Balochistan.
On Tuesday or Wednesday, there is no chance of showers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.
Amid the chilly weather, the maximum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hit single digit at night.
Humidity was recorded at around 25 percent in the capital. Winds blew at 8km/h. UV Index was recorded at 3 that is moderate with visibility of around 4-5 km.
As major cities are facing the worst air pollution, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 180 which is Very Unhealthy.
Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
Pakistan Weather outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.
Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in western Balochistan and coastal areas of Makran.
Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan
Leh -11, Skardu -09, Gilgit, Gupis -06, Astore, Kalam, Kalat and Srinagar -05.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.