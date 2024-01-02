Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers as cold wave tightens grip in January

Web Desk
12:40 PM | 2 Jan, 2024
Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers as cold wave tightens grip in January
Source: File Photo

Pakistan's federal capital contends with cold weather and thick fog, creating smoky yet challenging winter scene.

The Meteorological Department forecasts mainly cold, and dry weather in most parts of the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next twelve hours. 

In its fresh advisory, PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over western Balochistan.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Tuesday or Wednesday, there is no chance of showers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid the chilly weather, the maximum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hit single digit at night.

Humidity was recorded at around 25 percent in the capital. Winds blew at 8km/h. UV Index was recorded at 3 that is moderate with visibility of around 4-5 km.

Islamabad Air Quality

As major cities are facing the worst air pollution, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 180 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in western Balochistan and coastal areas of Makran.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Leh -11, Skardu -09, Gilgit, Gupis -06, Astore, Kalam, Kalat and Srinagar -05.

Karachi Weather: Check complete forecast for Sindh capital here

Web Desk

