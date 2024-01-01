Karachi Weather: Check complete forecast for Sindh capital here

Mainly cold and dry weather will prevail in most parts of Pakistan including in Karachi during the next twelve hours, Meteorological Office said.

Karachi Rain Update

The first day of the year remains partly sunny in provincial capital, and as per the advisory, there are no chances of showers today.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 15°C to 26°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 6km.

Karachi Air Quality

Despite the measures, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 173, which is Very Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.