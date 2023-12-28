Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Cold wave grips twin cities, check complete forecast here

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted dry, and cold weather conditions across most parts of the country including twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said a continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Islamabad Rain Update

As temperature plunged, there is no chance of rain in Islamabad or Rawalpindi before the weekend.

Islamabad temperature today

During the day, the maximum temperature of capital was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius but the mercury will hit single digit during the night time.

Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is low, with visibility around less than 2.5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 115which is not healthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the country.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.