Search

PakistanWeather

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Cold wave grips twin cities, check complete forecast here

Web Desk
12:40 PM | 28 Dec, 2023
Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted dry, and cold weather conditions across most parts of the country including twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said a continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Islamabad Rain Update

As temperature plunged, there is no chance of rain in Islamabad or Rawalpindi before the weekend.

Islamabad temperature today

During the day, the maximum temperature of capital was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius but the mercury will hit single digit during the night time.

Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is low, with visibility around less than 2.5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 115which is not healthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the country.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.

Karachi Weather Today: Check latest forecast for Sindh capital here

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:26 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

Karachi Weather Today: Check latest forecast for Sindh capital here

12:00 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

Islamabad airport employee finds bag worth over Rs 4 million and ...

05:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release delayed as Rawalpindi DC orders ...

01:32 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Is Punjab govt extending schools' winter vacations amid smog and cold ...

12:21 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Lahore weather update: Check latest forecast for Punjab capital

09:41 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Lahore-Islamabad motorway M2, several other sections closed due to ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:31 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Pakistani man sets example for next generation by going back to school at 63

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.79 283.20 
Euro EUR 309.5  312.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  361.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77  77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.47 760.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.17 36.52
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.09 930.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.67 743.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 330.35 332.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold price - 28 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: