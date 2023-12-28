Search

Karachi Weather Today: Check latest forecast for Sindh capital here

Web Desk
11:26 AM | 28 Dec, 2023
Karachi weather update
Source: File Photo

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Pakistan during the next twelve hours. 

In its forecast, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts and it will be dry, and extremely cold across the country before weekend.

Karachi Rain Update

As per the latest advisory, there are no chances of downpour in Karachi, and other parts of southestern region. It said fog, and smog are likely to persist in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during morning and night hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 15°C - 28°C. Winds blew at 3km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is normal, with visibility around 2-3km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 115, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and northern Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.

Lahore Weather Update today: Weather forecast, fog update for Punjab

Web Desk

