Lahore Weather Update today: Weather forecast, fog update for Punjab

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in Punjab’s provincial capital during the next 12 hours.

In its fresh advisory, partly cloudy weather will prevail in Lahore and other regions as a shallow westerly wave is present over northwestern parts of the country.

Lahore Rain Update

Under the latest conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in Lahore but Met Office has not shared rain predictions for Sunday and the upcoming days.

Lahore Temperature Today

During the day, the temperature increases to 20 degree Celsius with hazy sunshine at noon and the mercury is expected to drop to 8 degree at night.

Winds blew at 3km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 1 which is low, with visibility less than 2km.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at around 187 which is ‘Very Unhealthy’.

Experts said health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Punjab Fog Update

Met Office said fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during night hours.