Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 24K, 22K, 21K Prices – 4 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stood at Rs423,862 on Tuesday. Likewise, the 10-gram opened at at Rs363,393.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Per Tola Per 1 Gram Per 10 Grams 24K Gold Rs423,862 36,227 Rs363,393 22K Gold 388,208 33,283 332,832 21K Gold 370,562 31,770 317,703 18K Gold 317,625 27,231 272,317

The upward trend comes on the heels of a major spike on Saturday.

On the international front, gold also registered gains. The APGJSA reported the global rate at $4,015 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $13 increase during the day as markets reacted to shifting economic trends.

Silver, too, escaped the pressure. Its price surged by Rs25 per tola, closing at Rs5,152 further signaling strength across the precious metals market.

Analysts say the increase reflects uncertainty in global demand and potential corrections after recent record-breaking highs.