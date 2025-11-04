PIA partially resumes flight operations amid aircraft engineers’ strike

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started to resume its flight operations after a brief halt caused by a dispute with the airline’s aircraft engineers.

The management announced that alternative arrangements had been made, allowing flights to depart again.

On Monday, flights PK 245 from Islamabad to Dammam and PK 761 from Islamabad to Jeddah were successfully departed. The airline also stated that clearance for other affected flights was being expedited, and operations would gradually return to normal.

In a statement, PIA’s management emphasized that no one at the airport would be allowed to cause further disruption or hinder the departure of flights, ensuring that passengers would not face additional difficulties.

The operational suspension began the previous day when a dispute erupted between PIA’s aircraft engineers and the airline’s management. The engineers, protesting against the behavior of PIA’s CEO, had halted clearance for aircraft, leading to the grounding of multiple flights.

As a result, 12 international flights of PIA, scheduled for departure after 8 PM, were unable to leave, causing significant inconvenience for passengers, especially for those traveling for Umrah.

The Society of Aircraft Engineers has stated that they will not resume work until the airline’s CEO addresses their concerns about his conduct.

Despite the challenging circumstances, PIA’s management has intensified efforts to resolve the issue and ensure that affected passengers can resume their journeys as soon as possible.