Ishaq Dar confirms 27th Amendment move after PPP consensus

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that the government is bringing forward the 27th Constitutional Amendment, stating that discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reached a consensus point, and now other coalition partners will be taken on board.

Speaking during a Senate session, Dar said the 27th Amendment will be presented in accordance with the Constitution, assuring that it will not be rushed through. The matter will be sent to a parliamentary committee, which will include members from both the Senate and National Assembly.

Dar emphasized that the government’s largest coalition partner is already on board, and consultations with MQM, ANP, and BAP will follow. He urged the government to introduce the constitutional amendment in the Senate before presenting it in the National Assembly.

He added that Law Minister will table the amendment in the Senate, after which it will be referred to the committee. The chairman has been asked to invite the National Assembly’s Law and Justice Committee to the meeting for joint discussion.

Dar clarified that the amendment is entirely government-led, not externally imposed, and consultations will be held with stakeholders and legal experts.

It is worth noting that the federal government has initiated preparations for the 27th Amendment, which includes changes to Article 243 — formally recognizing the Field Marshal rank for the Army Chief.

The proposed amendment also addresses the establishment of constitutional courts, transfer of executive magistrate powers to the district level, and consideration of introducing a uniform national curriculum.

According to sources, the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill is expected to be approved next week.