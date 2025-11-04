Four injured in gas cylinder explosion in Supreme Court’s cafeteria

ISLAMABAD – A gas cylinder explosion in the basement canteen of the Supreme Court of Pakistan resulted in the injury of four individuals.

The blast caused tremors throughout the building, leading to immediate evacuation of the premises.

Another report said that the explosion occurred during maintenance work on the air conditioning gas plant.

The powerful blast not only injured four people but also damaged furniture within the canteen. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

Security and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) began collecting evidence. Investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.

After the explosion, lawyers and court staff swiftly evacuated the building, gathering in open spaces outside for safety.

Authorities are looking into the incident and taking necessary measures to ensure safety in the future.