Azhar Javaid appointed Bureau Chief UK for SAMAA TV Pakistan

LONDON – Veteran journalist and media professional Azhar Javaid has been appointed as the Bureau Chief UK for SAMAA TV Pakistan, one of the country’s leading news channels.

With over 28 years of experience in broadcast journalism, Azhar Javaid brings extensive expertise in political reporting, newsroom leadership, and international media operations to his new role.

Throughout his distinguished career, he has held several senior positions with major Pakistani media organizations, including Bureau Chief UK & Europe at ARY News, Head of International News Operations at Dunya Media Group, UK Correspondent for Geo News, and Reporter at Azaad Digital Pakistan.

Azhar is best known for his comprehensive political coverage and insightful analysis of Pakistan’s domestic and international affairs. He has reported on the political activities of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Between 2005 and 2007, he extensively covered the developments surrounding the historic Charter of Democracy signed between Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif — a landmark event in Pakistan’s political history.

As a political and international affairs analyst, Azhar has regularly appeared on Pakistani current affairs talk shows, offering commentary and perspective on national and global issues. Based in London, he has also covered the activities of the Pakistani diaspora across the UK and Europe, highlighting their contributions to political, social, and community life.

Speaking about his new role, Azhar Javaid said: “It’s a privilege to represent SAMAA TV in the United Kingdom. I look forward to strengthening our international news coverage and continuing to promote responsible journalism while highlighting the positive image of Pakistan and the vibrant Pakistani community abroad.”

His appointment reflects SAMAA TV’s continued commitment to expanding its international news presence and providing in-depth, credible coverage of issues concerning overseas Pakistanis.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has congratulated Javaid on assuming new role.

“All the best. Wish you good luck. Highly impressed by your professional acumen and your sincerity to Pakistan. May you always shine,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).