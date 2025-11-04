Major relief announced for MBBS, BDS students

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has officially revoked the 65% passing marks requirement for MBBS and BDS students.

The new notification, issued for the 2024-2025 academic session, states that the passing marks for both MBBS and BDS will be reverted to 50%.

Earlier, the council had raised the passing threshold to 65% for the 2024-2025 session. However, following feedback and discussions, the decision has now been reversed to ensure a more accessible standard for medical and dental students across the country.

In addition to the revision of passing marks, the PMDC also eased the attendance requirements for medical students. While previously, an 85% attendance rate was mandated, the council has now restored the 75% attendance requirement for the upcoming session.

The notification further directed all medical universities to implement these changes in the 2024-2025 academic year without delay.

These revisions aim to make medical education more attainable while still maintaining rigorous standards for aspiring healthcare professionals. The PMDC’s latest moves are expected to provide relief to many students facing challenges in meeting the previous requirements.