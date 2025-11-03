Govt prepares 27th amendment to formalise Field Marshal rank

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has begun preparations for the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Under this amendment, Article 243 will be revised to formally include and recognize the rank of Field Marshal, which was conferred upon the Army Chief.

The proposed amendment also covers the establishment of constitutional courts, delegation of executive magistrate powers at the district level, and the introduction of a uniform curriculum across the country.

Minister of State for Law Barrister Aqeel Malik stated that discussions on the 27th Amendment are ongoing, but formal work has not yet started.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought the PPP’s support for the amendment, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shared its details.

Speaking to Geo News, he said that the purpose of amending Article 243 is to constitutionally secure the Field Marshal title granted to the Army Chief after the success of Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs and other major military campaigns.

Bilawal further revealed that the amendment includes provisions for establishing constitutional courts, appointing executive magistrates, transferring judges, and removing the provincial share protection in the NFC Award. It also proposes bringing education and population planning back under federal control.