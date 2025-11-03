Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt from the Afghan border in North Waziristan, killing terrorists linked to the India-backed group “Fitna al-Khawarij,” the ISPR said. Among the dead was a member of the Afghan Border Force.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted two separate successful operations in North Waziristan on November 2, 2025.

During the operations, three terrorists belonging to the India-backed proxy group Fitna al-Khawarij were killed.

In the first operation, suspicious movement was observed near the Pak-Afghan border opposite Isham, where a group was attempting to infiltrate.

Security forces immediately engaged the terrorists with accurate and effective fire, killing two militants affiliated with the group. One of the slain terrorists was identified as “Khariji Qasim,” an Afghan national and a member of the Afghan Border Police.

In another intelligence-based operation in District Tank, security forces killed another terrorist, Ikramuddin alias Abu Dujana, an Afghan citizen also associated with Fitna al-Khawarij.

The ISPR stated that these incidents highlight the continued involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorism inside Pakistan, and reiterated Pakistan’s repeated calls on the interim Afghan government to control its borders and prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists or “Khawarij” elements.

Security forces have launched a clean-up operation in the area to eliminate any remaining militants supported by India. The ISPR emphasized that under the “Azm-e-Istihkam” (Resolve of Stability) initiative, the armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their counterterrorism campaign with full determination until terrorism is completely eradicated, reaffirming their commitment to defending the nation and protecting its borders.

President, PM commend security forces

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for foiling the infiltration attempt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that defeating the India-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij is vital for Pakistan’s peace and stability. He said the nation is proud of its armed forces for thwarting the enemy’s nefarious designs and reaffirmed that operations under Azm-e-Istihkam will continue until the menace of terrorism is eliminated.

President Zardari added, “Pakistan will never compromise on its defense, sovereignty, or security. May Allah protect our homeland from terrorism and all forms of evil.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces for their successful separate operations against the Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan and Tank, acknowledging their role in killing three militants. He reaffirmed that the entire nation stands with the security forces under the Azm-e-Istihkam resolve and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.