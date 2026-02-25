Online trolls target Salman Ali Agha’s family after Pakistan debacle in T20 World Cup 2026

LAHORE – Pakistani cricket team is facing all the heat after devastating defeat against England cricket team in Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In fiery social media outburst, wife of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha struck back at online trolls, condemning wave of abuse aimed not just at the skipper but at his innocent family, including their young son.

The skipper of Pakistan national team Salman Ali Agha condemned the move, saying Sending me or my innocent son abuse is not going to win you World Cup, she said as the message gone viral and ignited heated debate about the dark side of cricket fandom.

After Pakistan’s painful loss, angry supporters flooded social media with criticism, some focusing on team’s performance, while others crossed the line into vulgar personal attacks and even alleged death threats.

The harassment escalated to doxxing attempts and the public exposure of her social media account, a move critics say exposes the toxic underbelly of modern sports culture.

This is not the first time Pakistani cricket has been rocked by such controversies, as several cricketers face cyberbullying.

Agha admitted failure to finish their innings as planned, acknowledging missed opportunities that allowed the opposition to seize control. He also praised the brilliance of England’s batting, particularly the destructive innings of Harry Brook, whose century dismantled Pakistan’s hopes.