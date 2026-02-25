Land Cruiser, Haval SUVs part of Punjab govt’s Rs300 million vehicle plan for Bureaucrats

LAHORE – As masses grapple with rising costs and public services often struggle for resources, a different story is unfolding. Documents reveal plans to purchase a fleet of luxury vehicles including high-end Land Cruiser SUVs and Haval models. reportedly earmarked for bureaucrats and officials.

A government spending plan ignited controversy as officials prepare to buy 108 brand-new vehicles costing staggering Rs 1.14 billion for ministers, bureaucrats and VIP security.

Documents reveal that Transport Wing recommended 28 vehicles worth Rs 300 million for provincial cabinet alone including a high-end Land Cruiser, two Haval 1.5 SUVs, five Grand Altis sedans, ten Toyota Altis and ten Toyota Yaris cars. Critics say such luxury purchases come at a time when public services struggle with funding shortages.

Security allocations have also ballooned. Authorities already approved purchase of two bulletproof 4×4 vehicles costing Rs 40 million for ministers, while recommendations for 25 additional VIP security vehicles at Rs 270 million have also been cleared. Observers question whether taxpayer money should prioritize elite comfort over essential services.

The spending spree does not end there. Documents show that Rs 530 million will be allocated for vehicles for the Chief Minister Inspection Team, including 30 double-cabin pickups, 11 Yaris sedans, three Altis cars, Suzuki Cultus vehicles and motorcycles. Officials insist the fleet is necessary for governance and oversight, yet critics argue that the timing and scale of procurement appear extravagant.

As approvals are finalized, the vehicle purchases are expected to move forward, fueling debate over governance priorities and public accountability in Punjab. Citizens and political analysts alike are watching closely, asking whether such expenditures truly serve the people or simply reinforce privilege.