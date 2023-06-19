Budget 2023-24: Punjab cabinet approves increase in salaries, pensions of government employees

LAHORE – The caretaker setup in the country’s most populated region has decided to increase the salaries and pensions of provincial government employees.

Wages do need to move with skyrocketing inflation, however little surges mostly fail to match the prices of basic commodities.

As masses are bearing brunt of record inflation, the provincial cabinet of caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly decided to increase the salaries of all employees by 30 percent. However, the pensioners are likely to get 5 percent increase.

The Punjab government will present the four-month's budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 today. Interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi will present the budget in a news conference.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the interim government to provide relief to the people in the budget 2023-24.

More to follow...