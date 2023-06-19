WWII: Massive US Crimes Against German POWs

“We have got to be tough with Germany and I mean the German people, not just the Nazis. We either have to castrate the German people, or you have got to treat them in such a manner that they just can’t go on reproducing people who want to continue the way they have in the past.” –Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR)

“A partial list of Jews surrounding FDR included: Bernard Baruch, Felix Frankfurter, David E. Lilienthal, David Niles, Louis Brandies, Samuel I. Rosenman, Henry Morgenthau Jr., Benjamin V. Cohen, Rabbi Stephen Wise, Francis Perkins, Sidney Hillman, Herbert H. Lehman, Jesse I. Strauss, Harald J. Laski, Charles E. Wyzanski, Samuel Untermeyer, Edward Filene, David Dubinsky, Mordecai Ezekiel, Harry Dexter White (Weiss), David Wintraub, Nathan G. Silvermaster, Harold Glasser, Irving Kaplan, Solomon Adler, Benjamin Cardozo, Anna Rosenberg… and numerous others, almost to the exclusion of Gentiles. As a result, Roosevelt was enveloped in a milieu of Jewish hate and hostility for Germany ….” –Benton L. Bradberry, U.S. Navy pilot and author

In his outstanding book The Myth of German Villainy, Benton Bradberry writes: “It is estimated that more than 8 million Germans died during the war, but an astonishing 13 million additional Germans died after the war was over, the result of expulsions, mass murder, brutality, exposure and starvation.” In this article we will deal with some aspects of the unforgivably painful, murderous, inhuman and criminal treatment deliberately meted out to German POWs by the Americans at the end of WWII. The treatment violated the Geneva Convention deliberately and Eisenhower’s office issued instructions to conceal these wanton violations. The Russians were no less brutal but that story will be told separately – 700,000 Germans died in Soviet captivity among the most condemnable circumstances.

In order to properly understand as to how was it that the deliberate, brutal and massive crimes against German POWs were committed by the American forces under General Eisenhower, one has to go back in history. Like the crimes against the Russian populace by the Bolsheviks, these crimes against German POWs have been deliberately buried by the real instigators and perpetrators, and it took close to half a century to uncover and document these shameful atrocities, and to bring them to public knowledge. The real planners and instigators of German genocide own and control the global media so that, except for the serious book readers, the

crime still remains buried for the masses, who are blissfully ignorant of the shameful inhumanity of their government. There are no memorials to the holocaust inflicted on the Germans.

In his profound book, The Controversy of Zion, Douglas Reed has noted that there had been a planned exodus of Jews, dominantly from Eastern Europe and Russia, to the United States of America. Behind this planned exodus lay the scheming hand of what are known as the international banking families, a group spearheaded by the Rothschilds. The very same Rothschilds also launched the project of Israel around the same time, by purchasing land in Palestine and gradually settling Jews from Europe in that region.

With the passage of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913, the scheming international bankers finally succeeded in securing for themselves, a privately owned central bank of the United States. With this law the control of the money line of the United States of America passed into the hands of the handful of banking families who assumed ownership of the Federal Reserve. These families had brought their stooge, Woodrow Wilson, to power for the purpose of this enactment. Wilson was a captive of the Zionists. Douglas Reed points out that of the four men who controlled him, three were Jewish – Rabbi Stephen Wise, Bernard Baruch and Justice Brandeis. The fourth, “Col.” Edward Mandell House, was, like his own father, a known Rothschild agent.

The banking families planned and timed WWI to push the U.S. and Europe into a debt trap so as to consolidate their control over the governments of these countries, and to further the Israel project. At the same time, even though the U.S. media, dominated by Jews, initially favored the Germans, it suddenly switched sympathies once the understanding regarding a Jewish homeland in Palestine was arrived at with Britain. It was this switch in the U.S. media that enabled the Wilson government to enter WWI on the side of the British and defeat Germany. The Germans were very angry with the Jews for this defeat.

Benjamin Freedman, a Jewish American businessman, who was part of the delegation to Versailles, stated very clearly in 1961: “Now Nahum Sokolow, and all the great leaders and great names that you read about in connection with Zionism today, in 1919, 1920, 1921, 1922 and 1923 wrote in all their papers - and the press was filled with their statements – that the feelings against the Jews in Germany is due to the fact that they realized that this great defeat was brought about by Jewish intercession in bringing the United States into the war. The Jews themselves admitted that.”

The hidden Zionist capture of the U.S. became overt in the era of Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR). It was during his era that the U.S. was openly run by his Zionist cum Communist Jewish

advisors, of whom around 30 have been mentioned in the quote at the outset of the article. They wanted another world war and FDR pushed very hard to precipitate WWII, ensuring that there would be no peace and understanding between Germany and Britain. Bernard Baruch, who “advised” Wilson, also “advised” FDR. He was one of the most influential American Jews of his time, having “advised” six U.S. presidents in his lifetime.

It was the influence of Bernard Baruch that led to the extremely rapid promotion of Dwight D. Eisenhower. It was in 1940 that Eisenhower became a colonel who had had no combat experience. But within a span of few years, Eisenhower rose to become a general and by 1945 he was the Army Chief of Staff! He superseded numerous extremely capable and senior generals like Gen. Patton. The mystery of his meteoric and undeserved rise lay in the fact that Eisenhower had been singled out for the future by Bernard Baruch, when he attended Baruch’s lectures at the National War College in Washington in the 1920s. Eisenhower, at the time, was a lieutenant.

Douglas Reed has revealed that when Eisenhower became President, he admitted to war veterans that he had, for a “quarter of a century”, had “the privilege of sitting at Bernard’s feet and listening to his word.” So Eisenhower was, practically, a disciple of Bernard Baruch, something not very well known. That is where Eisenhower got his irrational hatred of the Germans from. He owed his position, and his mindset, entirely to a deep Zionist cum Jewish agent of the international bankers. And that, combined with the favors he received in the form of undeserved and very rapid promotions and positions through Baruch, determined his willingness to commit genocide against Germans.

Before one comes to what the Americans and their allies did to Germany, one extremely important fact needs to be stressed. Douglas Reed, who was posted in Germany and Austria as correspondent for The Times visited various concentration camps and noted that Jews were only a small percentage of the inmates. He writes: “In the case of ‘the Jewish persecution’ in Germany I found that impartial presentation of facts gradually gave way to so partisan a depictment that the truth was lost. This transformation was effected in three subtle stages. First the persecution of ‘political opponents and Jews’, was reported, then this was imperceptibly amended to ‘Jews and political opponents’; and at the end the press in general spoke only of ‘the persecution of Jews’. By this means a false image was projected on to the public mind and the plight of the overwhelming majority of victims, by fixing this spotlight on one group, was lost to sight.”

What was the consequence? “The result showed in 1945, when, on the one hand, the persecution of Jews was made the subject of formal indictment at Nuremberg, and on the other hand half of Europe and all the people in it were abandoned to the selfsame persecutions, in which the Jews had shared in their small to populations everywhere.” The foregoing facts, now buried by the Zionist owned Anglo-American propaganda machine, must not be lost sight of for one moment. Because, as emphasized by Reed, “Nevertheless this false picture, by iteration, came to dominate the public mind during the Second World War.” He then notes: “Twenty years later I observed it was in fact impossible to draw public attention to the misreporting of the nature of the persecution of Germany and to explain that the Jews formed only a small fraction of the victims.” Such is the power of international banker controlled Zionist media.

With this background let us now come to the hideous plan for genocide of Germans conceived by Henry Morgenthau Jr., and known in literature as the Morgenthau Plan. Please note that the name of Morgenthau appears in the group around FDR mentioned by Benton Bradberry. According to FDR’s wife, Morgenthau was “Franklin’s conscience”. In the words of Thomas Dalton, Roosevelt was: “So close [to Morgenthau] that Franklin would make him the second Jew ever to join a presidential cabinet. He was named Secretary of Treasury in early 1934, serving right through to the end of the war.” As to how the U.S. should deal with the Germans, was a matter for the State Department, but the Jewish Secretary of Treasury determined what was to be done!

The Morgenthau Plan was approved by Churchill and FDR in Quebec where, while Morgenthau was present, the Secretary of State Cordell Hull, who had bitterly opposed this plan, was not taken along by FDR! The Morgenthau Plan aimed at dismemberment of Germany into petty provinces, the destruction of its industry and the flooding of its mines so that Germany would be reduced to a “pastoral” society. Churchill later “regretted” signing it, whereas FDR later spoke as if he had inadvertently signed it. Obviously the “Jewish advisors” held sway – it was their plan for vengeance, Talmudic vengeance. Eisenhower merely served that agenda willingly and with equal prejudice.

The total number of German POWs in American hands has been estimated at a little over 7 million. In fact, only in northwest Europe, Eisenhower’s headquarters, reported over 5.22 million POWs, almost all German. Eisenhower told his wife in 1944 that he hated Germans. Why? “Because the German is a beast.” What a judgement by the most important military leader of the Allies! He was, perhaps, uttering Morgenthau’s thoughts. General Patton, who thought very highly of the Germans, was removed by Eisenhower from the command of his army and was assassinated in an intrigue that no doubt involved FDR, Gen. Donovan, and Eisenhower.

In the foreword to the book Other Losses by James Bacque, Dr. Ernest Fisher Jr., a retired colonel of the U.S. Army wrote: “More than five million German soldiers in American and French zones were crowded into barbed wire cages, many of them literally shoulder to shoulder. The ground beneath them soon became a quagmire of filth and disease. Open to the weather, lacking primitive sanitary conditions, underfed, the prisoners began dying of starvation and disease. Starting in April 1945, the United States Army and the French army casually annihilated, one million men, most of them in American camps.”

This statement by an American officer, who had looked at the records, shows us both faces of America. While there exist men of great integrity in U.S. institutions, who have the courage to say the truth, the Zionist control of America has led the U.S. Establishment to commit hideous and unending crimes against humanity, and to lie perpetually to its own people, and to the whole world. The information about the horrid treatment to the German POWS had been concealed in a file in the U.S. Army archives, which had been given the title “Other Losses”

The most painful and revolting fact is that Eisenhower, and some of his officers, had planned to deliberately starve POWs and to take steps in violation of the Geneva Convention, and to keep these violations secret. What is even more disgusting is the fact, that Eisenhower and his team repeatedly lied that they were observing Geneva Convention! The Geneva Convention grants three important rights to POWS: a) they would be fed and sheltered to the same standard as the base troops of the capturing power; b) they could send and receive mail, and c) they had the right to be visited by the representatives of the International Commission of the Red Cross (ICRC). All three conditions were deliberately and blatantly violated by Eisenhower and his subordinates.

Col. Fisher has already succinctly described the crammed confinement of millions of German POWs under open skies. Let us quote, despite its length, a most painful first hand description of how the POWS were treated. A POW, who survived, perhaps because he had an American mother, writes (he now writes history for the American army in the U.S.): “We were kept in crowded barbed wire cages in the open with scarcely any food, in a camp on the Rhine near Remagen. The latrines were just logs flung over ditches next to the barbed wire fences. To sleep, all we could do was to dig a hole in the ground with our hands, then cling together in the hole. We were crowded very close together. Because of illness men had to defecate on the

ground. Soon, many of us were too weak to take off our trousers first. So our clothing was infected, and so was the mud where we had to walk and sit and lie down.” In view of this what claim does the U.S. have to be a “civilized” nation?

As if the above is not brutal enough read the following part of his writing: “There was no water at all at first, except the rain, then after a couple of weeks we could get a little water from a standpipe. But most of us had nothing to carry it in, so we could only get a few mouthfuls after hours of lining up, sometimes even through the night. We had to walk along between the holes on the soft earth thrown up by the digging, so it was easy to fall into a hole, but hard to climb out. The rain was almost constant along that part of the Rhine that spring. More than half the days we had rain.”

He continues: “More than half the days we had no food at all. On the rest we got a little K ration. I could see from the package that they were giving us one tenth of the rations that they issued to their own men. So in the end we got perhaps five percent of a normal U.S. Army ration. I complained to the American camp commander that he was breaking the Geneva Convention, but he just said, ‘Forget the Convention. You haven’t any rights.’ Within a few days, some of the men who had gone healthy into the camp were dead. I saw our men dragging many dead bodies to the gate of the camp, where they were thrown loose on top of each other onto trucks, which took them away.”

James Bacque has recorded numerous, more or less similar, stories from different camps. One POW, T. Heinz (not his actual name) who was 18 at the time of arrest, stated: “The Americans were really shitty to us. At the beginning when there were still trees in the camp, some men managed to cut off some limbs to build a fire. The guards ordered them to put it out. In many of the cages they were forbidden to dig holes in the ground for shelter. All we had to eat was grass…”

Eisenhower engaged in sophistry – instead of calling them POWs, he had them secretly declared DEFs (detained enemy forces) to deprive them of rights under Geneva Convention. Then he ordered that there will be no public declaration of this fact. He knew he was violating the Geneva Convention! Bacque writes: "Children as young as six years of age, pregnant women, men over 60, were among prisoners in these camps. Because no records were made in the DEF camps, and most of POW records were destroyed in the 1950s, no one knows how many civilians were imprisoned, but French reports show that among the 100,000 people the

Americans turned over to them supposedly for labor, there were 32,640 women, children and old men.” Why were the records destroyed? Who ordered their destruction?

The normal U.S. soldier was getting 4,000 calories per day. Those declared POWs were given less than 2,000 calories per day in violation of Geneva Convention, a fact that Eisenhower concealed even from Churchill. Those who were in DEF camps, and many POWs were transferred to DEF status, were getting much less than that, as is evident from what has been quoted above. The change from POW to DEF status did not involve any movement of men. “The men stayed where they were, with no more shelter, or less. All that happened was that by a clatter of the typewriter, their skimpy bit of U.S. Army food was halved.”

Not only were the prisoners/detainees deliberately denied the minimum amount of rations, they were not provided cover over their heads, and help was deliberately prevented from reaching them. To prevent any help from reaching them, the Eisenhower military administration illegally denied the ICRC representatives access to these human beings forced to live in inhuman conditions. How was this sordid feat achieved? When the German government disintegrated the Americans handed over the role of Protecting Power to the Swiss. The ICRC representatives are supposed to secretly report to the Protecting Power.

On May 8, 1945, VE Day, the German government was abolished and the State Department told the Swiss government that it had been dismissed as the Protecting Power! This was very strange because the Swiss government had already been appointed Protecting Power, and with the abolition of the German government the need for as Protecting Power had become paramount. The ICRC was already reporting to the Swiss government. After this Gen. Marshall wrote to Eisenhower “there is no protecting power representing German interests. Hence matters pertaining to German prisoners of war cannot be forwarded.” By such an illegality the ICRC was denied access to German prisoners. This denied them the possibility of bringing their genuine and extreme plight to a neutral party provided in international law. The State Department lied blatantly when it told the Swiss that the U.S. would look after the prisoners in accordance with the Geneva Convention.

James Bacque writes: “The Western reporting from Germany was heavily censored and biased, allowing the business in both the POW and DEF camps to be conducted in secrecy that was maintained against all but the victims for many years. One other important right disappeared with the Swiss, the right to mail, which abolished the only chance the prisoners had to get sufficient food as well as the right to give news of themselves and get news of home. No news

would leak out of the camps to impartial observers. Little help could get into the camps.” The Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King was the only Allied leader to object. “There is implicit in Convention the assumption that prisoners of war will always have a protecting power to whom they can submit complaints and enquiries.” He also added that “there should be a clear record that there has been no misuse of arbitrary power by the Detaining Power.” Britain, U.S., USSR and the French all joined to squelch King’s legal position.

There was immense and inhuman abuse of power and the Germans had absolutely no one to turn to. “One 17-year-old boy who could see his village in the distance used to stand weeping near the barbed wire fence. One morning the prisoners found him shot at the foot of the fence. His body was strung up and left hanging on the wire by the guards as a warning. The prisoners were forced to walk by the body. Many cried ‘Moerder moerder’ [murderer murderer]. In retaliation the camp commander withheld the prisoners meager ration for three days.” There is no limit to the depths of cruelty and degradation to which one can fall when given absolute power over men.

A prisoner has described a scene in the following words: “One night in April 1945, I was startled out of my stupor in the rain and the mud by piercing screams and loud groans. I jumped up and saw in the distance (about 30 to 50 meters) the searchlight of a bulldozer. Then I saw this bulldozer moving forward through the crowd of prisoners who lay there. In the front it had a blade making a pathway. How many of the people were buried alive in their earth holes I do not know. It was no longer possible to ascertain. And then I heard cries of ‘You murderer’.”

Eisenhower had ordered that any civilians trying to feed the prisoners be shot. “Hanns Schaff [a prisoner] was watching as a German woman with two children came towards an American guard in the camp at Bad Kreuznach carrying a wine bottle. She asked the guard to give the bottle to her husband who was just inside the wire. The guard upended the bottle into his own mouth and when it was empty threw it on the ground and killed the prisoner with five shots.” There were numerous similar incidents. “Civilian women and teenage girls were shot, and shot at, and imprisoned for taking food near the camps…”

While there were a few honorable individual American, and also Jewish, exceptions, the general story is one of horror. Col. Fisher writes: “Nothing was further from the intent of the great majority of Americans in 1945 than to kill off so many unarmed Germans after the war. Some idea of the magnitude of this horror can be gained if it is realized that these deaths exceed by far all those incurred by the German army in the west between June 1941 and April 1945.”