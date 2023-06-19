Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz approves Rs25b aid for flood victims, addressing PPP’s concerns

Web Desk 02:17 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
PM Shehbaz approves Rs25b aid for flood victims, addressing PPP's concerns
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved an allocation of Rs25 billion in aid for flood victims in response to the concerns raised by his government’s ally Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

During a recent meeting with PPP leaders, the premier had pledged to set aside this amount. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, it was mentioned that the PPP leadership Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Syed Khurshid Shah, Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Nisar Khuro expressed their appreciation for the Prime Minister's efforts towards public welfare in the budget, despite the challenging economic conditions.

However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticized his coalition partners and demanded the allocation of funds for flood victims. He stated that his party would not support the government's budget, which is scheduled to be passed this month unless the amount was provided. Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister in Shehbaz cabinet, voiced his concerns during a rally held in Swat on Saturday, expressing his dissatisfaction with the unfulfilled promises in the budget.

From 14 June to October 2022, floods in Pakistan killed 1,739 people, and caused ₨ 3.2 trillion of damage and ₨ 3.3 trillion of economic losses. The immediate causes of the floods were heavier than usual monsoon rains and melting glaciers that followed a severe heat wave, both of which are linked to climate change.

Sindh, which is vital to Pakistan’s economy, has been disproportionately affected by the 2022 floods, which significantly damaged houses, transport, agriculture, irrigation and communication infrastructure. Millions of people remain in need of assistance.

Now the approved amount, expected to be included in the debt-driven budget, will be utilized for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, according to reports in local media.

Reports further suggest that PM Shehbaz will also chair a meeting today (Monday) to further address the concerns raised by the PPP. The meeting will be attended by the Foreign Minister, as well as ministers and financial experts from both parties.

Pakistan

