Pakistan Army 'not available' for election duty

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's security forces will not be available for election duty in the country, due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the country
In this regard, the Ministry of Defence told Election Commission of Pakistan that border security was of paramount importance for the military amid the second highest rise in terrorism-related casualties worldwide in 2022.
The country’s electoral watchdog held several meetings with Punjab officials and the secretary and additional secretary of the federal defence ministry to discuss security for the general election in the most populated region.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, ECP secretary and other members attended the event. Officials exchanged views on the law and order situation and election-related security matters in the crucial meeting with Defence Secretary Lt-Gen (retd) Hamooduz Zaman Khan and Additional Defence Secretary Khurram Sarfaraz Khan.
The defence secretary briefed CEC and other ECP officials that the law and order situation and the border situation were top responsibility of the armed forces. It further maintained that the current economic crisis also impacted forces.
Defence secretary said it would be the government’s call whether to restrict the security personnel to the performance of its basic duties amid current conditions or deploy for secondary duties.
In recent developments, Punjab top cop and the chief secretary told the electoral watchdog that the provincial government would not be able to provide security for April 30 election of the local legislature.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.1
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.2
|342.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|187.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|2.23
|2.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
