Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army 'not available' for election duty

Web Desk 10:35 AM | 15 Mar, 2023
Pakistan Army 'not available' for election duty
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's security forces will not be available for election duty in the country, due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the country

In this regard, the Ministry of Defence told Election Commission of Pakistan that border security was of paramount importance for the military amid the second highest rise in terrorism-related casualties worldwide in 2022.

The country’s electoral watchdog held several meetings with Punjab officials and the secretary and additional secretary of the federal defence ministry to discuss security for the general election in the most populated region.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, ECP secretary and other members attended the event. Officials exchanged views on the law and order situation and election-related security matters in the crucial meeting with Defence Secretary Lt-Gen (retd) Hamooduz Zaman Khan and Additional Defence Secretary Khurram Sarfaraz Khan.

The defence secretary briefed CEC and other ECP officials that the law and order situation and the border situation were top responsibility of the armed forces. It further maintained that the current economic crisis also impacted forces.

Defence secretary said it would be the government’s call whether to restrict the security personnel to the performance of its basic duties amid current conditions or deploy for secondary duties.

In recent developments, Punjab top cop and the chief secretary told the electoral watchdog that the provincial government would not be able to provide security for April 30 election of the local legislature.

Governor Ghulam Ali announces date for KP elections

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan's Ruet body meets next week for Ramadan moon sighting

11:24 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Civil, military officials cannot retain gifts exceeding $300 as Pakistan rolls out new Toshakhana policy

05:53 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Punjab announces Pakistan's 'largest' Ramadan relief package

12:00 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief aid reaches quake-hit Syria

09:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan announces PTI gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday ahead of Punjab polls

06:30 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

PTI gets permission to stage election rally in Lahore today

11:01 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's Ruet body meets next week for Ramadan moon sighting

11:24 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: