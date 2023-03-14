Governor Ghulam Ali announces date for KP elections

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has announced May 28 as the date for elections in the province hours after a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Earlier today, President Alvi had advised him to “forthwith” announce the date for general elections to the KP Assembly to “avoid any complication”.
“The president advised Ali to implement the apex court’s order in letter and spirit wherein it had been directed that the KP governor, after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, forthwith appoint a date for the holding of the general election to the provincial assembly to avoid any complication as almost a period of two weeks had already passed,” a press release read.
The KP Assembly was dissolved in mid-January and a caretaker setup was put in place to hold elections. However, a date was not finalised for the elections despite that the Supreme Court ruled on March 1 that elections for KP and Punjab assemblies should be held within 90 days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
