Governor Ghulam Ali announces date for KP elections

Web Desk 01:58 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has announced May 28 as the date for elections in the province hours after a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier today, President Alvi had advised him to “forthwith” announce the date for general elections to the KP Assembly to “avoid any complication”.

“The president advised Ali to implement the apex court’s order in letter and spirit wherein it had been directed that the KP governor, after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, forthwith appoint a date for the holding of the general election to the provincial assembly to avoid any complication as almost a period of two weeks had already passed,” a press release read.

The KP Assembly was dissolved in mid-January and a caretaker setup was put in place to hold elections. However, a date was not finalised for the elections despite that the Supreme Court ruled on March 1 that elections for KP and Punjab assemblies should be held within 90 days.

