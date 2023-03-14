US to establish e-Mobility Research and Development Center at LUMS

LAHORE – Officials from the United States government and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have announced an upcoming partnership to upgrade the electric vehicles research and development center at LUMS, Lahore.

This research and development center will provide advancements in locally-designed electric vehicles with the goal of promoting more widespread use across Pakistan’s public and private sectors.

At the event held at LUMS, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt paid tribute to the long history of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan. “This research and development center is another milestone and an example of how the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ is partnering to advance Pakistan’s clean energy initiatives.”

USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman and Acting Consul General Kathleen Gibilisco accompanied the Assistant Secretary as he announced this support for LUMS.

Present at the event were representatives from LUMS, the EV private sector, and USAID’s Power Sector Improvement Activity (PSIA).

LUMS Vice Provost, Dr. Tariq Jadoon and Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, offered words of appreciation for the US government’s on-going support in building a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan, and for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the country.