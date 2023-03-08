Search

ECP issues schedule for elections in Punjab

06:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the schedule for the general elections in Punjab and by-polls on six vacant seats of the National Assembly.

Earlier this month, President Dr Arif Alvi gave an assent to April 30 as date for holding the elections of the provincial assembly after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The president announced the date after he ECP sent a letter to him proposing a poll date between 30th April to 7th May 2023. The dates were proposed in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict that said the elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The electoral body has shared the schedule on Twitter, stating the public notice by the returning officer (RO) will be issued on March 11, while candidates will be able to file the nomination papers from March 12 to 14.

The names of the nominated candidates will be published on March 15 while the last date for RO’s scrutiny of the nomination papers will be March 22, it said,

The ECP has fixed March 27 as the last date for filing appeals against the RO’s decisions, with April 3 as the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal.

The revised list of candidates will be issued on April 4, while candidate will be allowed to withdraw the nomination papers by April 5. Afterwards, another revised candidate list will be published

The ECP will allot election symbols to the contesting candidates on April 6 with polling day as April 30.

The notification said the schedule will also be applicable for reserved seats for women and minorities, with March 1 4 as the last date for filing a separate priority list for the reserved seats.

Elections to be held in Punjab on April 30, announces President Alvi

