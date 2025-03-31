Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Army Chief celebrates Eid with troops in South Waziristan and DI Khan

Army Chief Celebrates Eid With Troops In South Waziristan And Di Khan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Wana, South Waziristan, and Chakkar, Dera Ismail Khan, on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief celebrated Eid with officers and soldiers stationed at the western border. He offered Eid prayers and prayed for Pakistan’s stability and prosperity.

General Munir extended Eid greetings to the troops and commended their selfless service and unwavering dedication.

He stated, “Your commitment and sacrifices not only ensure the security of our homeland but also reflect your deep love for Pakistan.”

The Army Chief also praised the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their resilience in the fight against terrorism.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, he emphasized that their sacrifices are the foundation of Pakistan’s peace and stability.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

