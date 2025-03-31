Seven-year-old girl dies as mother poisons her three children in Sialkot

SIALKOT – A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Mehmoojoiya area of Kotli Loharan, where a mother allegedly poisoned her three children, resulting in the death of her seven-year-old daughter, Umme Ammara.

The two other children, nine-year-old Muhammad Ghazi and three-year-old Muhammad Hamza, are in critical condition.

According to the police spokesperson, the mother had a phone argument with her husband, who is living abroad, before poisoning the children. The police have registered a case against the mother, Sidra Mohsin, who has gone into hiding.

The police are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the suspect.

The family is devastated by the loss of their young daughter, and the community is in shock. The police are investigating the incident, and the mother’s motives are yet to be determined.