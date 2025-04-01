Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Iran warns of acquiring nuclear weapons amid US bombing threats

TEHRAN – Iran has warned of developing nuclear weapons if the United States or Israel attempted to attack it under the pretext of nuclear concerns.

It was announced by Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in response to the statements issued by US President Donald Trump and Israel.

Larijani highlighted that Iran had been prohibited from developing nuclear weapons under a religious directive issued by Khamenei.

However, he added, “If the United States makes any mistake, Iran will be forced to pursue nuclear weapons due to pressure from its people,” IRNA reported.

The adviser warned that taking military actions against Iran would have serious consequences. He remarked that Iran’s nuclear programme would not be destroyed through bombing.

He said any potential indirect negotiation with the US would be aimed at understanding each other’s demands and developing mutual concessions regarding the nuclear issue.

On Sunday, Trump had threatened to launch “unprecedented military strikes” on Iran if it refused to negotiate over its nuclear programme.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing like they’ve never seen before,” he said, claiming US and Iranian officials are engaged in talks.

The remarks come after the US president sent a letter to Iranian leaders in early March via the United Arab Emirates, proposing direct negotiations on nuclear issue.

In response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that Tehran had rejected the proposed directed talks but left open the possibility of indirect talks.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Latest

