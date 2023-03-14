Aymen Saleem holds a Guinness world record

Aymen is the daughter of former cricket legend Saleem Yousef. The 25-year-old has a passion for the showbiz industry, which may have come naturally as she is the niece of the legendary singer Nazia Hassan.

During a recent appearance on the live show "Har Lamha Pur Josh" hosted by Waseem Badami, Aymen shared her incredible achievement. Using just a mini car and 19 willing girls, she had managed to break a world record. It was a birthday gift from her father, and she decided to use it for a unique challenge.

Aymen and her team of 18 other girls from various A' Level institutions in Karachi had squeezed themselves into the vehicle with its doors closed for five seconds, beating the previous record of 18 people set by Climb FitTeam of Australia.

The historic event was organized by Karim Mohammadi and Rehan Elahi and was attended by prominent figures such as federal adviser Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Sindh Assembly Speaker Nisar Khuhro, and former cricketers Wasim Akram and Saleem Yousuf. The girls managed to stay in the car for an impressive 10 seconds, double the previous record time.

On the work front, Saleem has worked in drama serials, including Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.