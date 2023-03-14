Search

Lifestyle

Aymen Saleem holds a Guinness world record

Maheen Khawaja 02:52 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Aymen Saleem holds a Guinness world record
Source: Aymen Saleem (Instagram)

Aymen is the daughter of former cricket legend Saleem Yousef. The 25-year-old has a passion for the showbiz industry, which may have come naturally as she is the niece of the legendary singer Nazia Hassan.

During a recent appearance on the live show "Har Lamha Pur Josh" hosted by Waseem Badami, Aymen shared her incredible achievement. Using just a mini car and 19 willing girls, she had managed to break a world record. It was a birthday gift from her father, and she decided to use it for a unique challenge.

Aymen and her team of 18 other girls from various A' Level institutions in Karachi had squeezed themselves into the vehicle with its doors closed for five seconds, beating the previous record of 18 people set by Climb FitTeam of Australia.

The historic event was organized by Karim Mohammadi and Rehan Elahi and was attended by prominent figures such as federal adviser Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Sindh Assembly Speaker Nisar Khuhro, and former cricketers Wasim Akram and Saleem Yousuf. The girls managed to stay in the car for an impressive 10 seconds, double the previous record time.

On the work front, Saleem has worked in drama serials, including Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.

Aymen Saleem lauds TikTok for limiting screen time for underage users

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'Ishq Murshad' – Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem team up for upcoming project

10:18 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem suits for glamorous new role

11:40 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Aymen Saleem lauds TikTok for limiting screen time for underage users

11:59 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistani bride and groom make entry on donkey cart as fuel prices rise to record high

01:44 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Pakistani films nominated for Cannes World Film Festival 2023

04:41 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Akshay Kumar breaks an interesting Guinness World Record

11:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI announces countrywide protests against Imran Khan's possible ...

07:01 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 14, 2023

08:00 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 338.6 342
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to gain ground in the domestic market on second day of the business week, Monday, as rupee further weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,500 and Rs172,754, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $32 to reach $1,866.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.24% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs281.61.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: