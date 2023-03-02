Aymen Saleem lauds TikTok for limiting screen time for underage users

The up-and-coming actress of Lollywood, Aymen Saleem, is one of the promising stars in the industry.

Despite having strong connections in the entertainment industry — being the niece of late South Asian pop princess Nazia Hassan, and the daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousuf — the 30-year-old diva is vocal about her opinion and doesn't shy away from sharing her beliefs.

While the Paristan actress is quite active on social media platforms, she is a firm believer that there should be a certain screen time and limited access for underage users.

Most recently, Saleem praised the most popular video-sharing application, TikTok, for restricting screen time for under-18 users. The social media app has ruled out the new regulations in light of excessive use by teenagers that may lead to exploitation and online bullying.

According to media outlets, the technological giant, TikTok, will require a guardian or parent to enter a passcode for the underage user to continue scrolling or creating videos.

"The changes are meant to help teens limit their screen time and be more intentional about how much of their day they spend on TikTok," the company said on Wednesday.

The Chupke Chupke famed actress took to the Instagram story section and shared an article for a link that highlighted the new changes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Social media users, however, have put forth mixed reactions where they sarcastically commented how underage users will lie about their age when creating an account on the app.

On the work front, Saleem was seen in Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa and Paristan.