Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen and on social media – be it in Pakistan or beyond borders.
Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.
This time around, the gorgeous diva let loose her inner fashionista and set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures for an OK fashion photoshoot.
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
