Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos

Web Desk
04:20 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen and on social media – be it in Pakistan or beyond borders.

Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.

This time around, the gorgeous diva let loose her inner fashionista and set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures for an OK fashion photoshoot.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.

Saba Qamar drops hints about her love life on ... 05:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet ...
05:50 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum flaunts a dazzling ...
04:47 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Ranveer Singh shuts down separation rumours with ...
03:53 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Sonya Hussayn’s new bold photos go viral
03:24 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir bid farewell to ...
02:32 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Indian actor Ameesha Patel reacts to dating ...
01:00 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos
05:50 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr