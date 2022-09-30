Prize money for T20 World Cup 2022 announced

05:01 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Prize money for T20 World Cup 2022 announced
Source: ICC
Share

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) Friday announced the prize money for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with the title winners taking home a whopping $1.6 million.

The top cricket body announced that the winning side at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on November 13 would receive prize money of $1.6 million, with the runners-up guaranteed half the amount.

At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool.

The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth $40,000.

The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

The other eight teams - Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B - are split into two groups of four and will play the first round. For any win in the first round, prize money of $40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to $480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each.

Pakistan announce squads for England series, T20 ... 06:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan on Thursday named squads for upcoming series against England, the tri-series in New Zealand, ...

More From This Category
Mohammad Haris set for T20I debut in 6th match ...
06:15 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG: Confident Pakistan look to seal series ...
09:15 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG, 6th T20I: Pakistan eye series victory ...
10:10 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Naseem Shah ruled out of England home series ...
01:44 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Probe initiated as TikTok star’s video inside ...
10:19 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer makes history in ...
10:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos
05:50 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr