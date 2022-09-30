TikTok star Alishbah Anjum flaunts a dazzling transformation in new video

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum rose to the pinnacle of fame by making entertaining videos on the popular social media app and garnered a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

Adored for her beautiful looks and active presence on social media, the famous TikToker followed the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza.

This time around, the social media sensation left her admirers enchanted as she shared a stunning video of herself singing and flaunting a dazzling transformation.

She has started to attract a huge audience to her content and has become a fan favourite. On the work front, Tiktoker Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.