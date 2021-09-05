TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video went viral on the social media platforms.
The TikToker took to her Instagram handle and posted the new video of having fun at her home.
In the viral clip, the TikToker can be seen reading a book and suddenly she transformed herself into another getup.
Alishba got fame through making entertaining videos on the social media app. She is the sister of another TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza.
She posted the video with a caption, “Meri pheli muhabbat hai.”
Earlier, her dance video on a wedding function went viral. She looked breathtaking in yellow and red lehnga. The mesmerized the audience with her adorable dance moves.
