TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral
Web Desk
05:28 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral
Share

TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video went viral on the social media platforms. 

The TikToker took to her Instagram handle and posted the new video of having fun at her home. 

In the viral clip, the TikToker can be seen reading a book and suddenly she transformed herself into another getup.

Alishba got fame through making entertaining videos on the social media app. She is the sister of another TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza.

She posted the video with a caption, “Meri pheli muhabbat hai.”

Earlier, her dance video on a wedding function went viral. She looked breathtaking in yellow and red lehnga. The mesmerized the audience with her adorable dance moves.

Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum's new video goes ... 04:33 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Mirza’s rising fame has the power to storm the internet with just one ...

More From This Category
Nora Fatehi’s new belly dance video breaks the ...
04:10 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
WATCH: Fiza Ali gets injured during the shoot of ...
03:15 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
First girl from GB’s Shigar scales Khusar Gang ...
02:33 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Farah Khan tests positive for coronavirus
01:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Yasir Hussain gives scathing reply to Sharmila ...
12:43 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of ...
09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral
05:28 PM | 5 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr