Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum's new video goes viral

TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Mirza’s rising fame has the power to storm the internet with just one video.

This time around, the sister duo’s latest video that is spreading like wildfire is leaning more towards the life lessons and less toward the glitz and glam sphere.

In the aforementioned viral video, Jannat alongside her girl gang can be spotted strolling in the park and her hand loaded with cash. "Naam k dost.", she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza ????✨ (@jannatmirza_)

She suddenly trips as Alishba pushes her and the immediate reactions of the girls are surely a lesson to remember.

While the mean friend played by Anjum catches the cash hurriedly, the other friend catches Mirza from falling, thus passing the friendship test. With the girls looking super pretty, the background music is equally beautiful and pleasant to listen to.

Jannat Mirza is the most followed Pakistani Tiktoker. She is closely followed by sister Alishba Anjum.

Following the footsteps of her sister, Sehar has also joined TikTok and she also got engaged.