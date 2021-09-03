Pakistan closes schools again as Covid cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday announced to close all educational institutions and inter-city transport amid spike in coronavirus cases.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a briefing informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that schools will be closed in cities with higher positivity rate.

Furthermore, the federal government has imposed a ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings while only 300 guests will be allowed in outdoor wedding events.

The indoor gyms will also remain closed.

The new SOPs come into effect from September 2 till September 12 in certain cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

In Punjab, the restrictions has been imposed in Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Sheikhupura.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the curbs have been imposed in Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad and Peshawar.