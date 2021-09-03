Pakistan closes schools again as Covid cases continue to rise
Web Desk
05:35 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Pakistan closes schools again as Covid cases continue to rise
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday announced to close all educational institutions and inter-city transport amid spike in coronavirus cases.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a briefing informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that schools will be closed in cities with higher positivity rate.

Furthermore, the federal government has imposed a ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings while only 300 guests will be allowed in outdoor wedding events.

The indoor gyms will also remain closed.

The new SOPs come into effect from September 2 till September 12 in certain cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

In Punjab, the restrictions has been imposed in Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Sheikhupura.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the curbs have been imposed in Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad and Peshawar. 

Punjab announces closure of schools due to rising ... 12:44 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

The Punjab government on Friday announced closure of schools from September 6 to September 11 due to rising cases of ...

More From This Category
Turkey relaxes travel, quarantine restrictions ...
06:09 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
PPSC makes vaccination certificate mandatory for ...
04:00 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
UK wants to engage with Taliban
03:00 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
36 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher ...
02:31 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Punjab announces closure of schools due to rising ...
12:44 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
PM Imran calls China role model for developing ...
12:00 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain
05:54 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr