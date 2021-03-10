Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,786 new cases, 43 deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 43 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,786 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,324 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 595,239.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,393 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 565,216. The total count of active cases is 16,699.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son tests positive for ... 08:21 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of National Assembly Zain Qureshi tested positive for ...
At least 260,150 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 179,654 in Punjab 74,433 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 46,229 in Islamabad, 19,141 in Balochistan, 10,673 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,959 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 5,629 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,442 in Sindh, 2,122 in KP, 512 in Islamabad, 314 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 39,425 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,318,038 samples have been tested so far.
NCOC on Monday decided to review the decision to reopen schools amid the rising trend of Covid-19 cases across Pakistan.
'Oldest to be the first' – Pakistan starts ... 03:45 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin from Wednesday, the National ...
- Senate elections: IHC trashes PTI’s petition challenging Gilani's ...09:59 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
- NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools today amid Covid-19 ...09:32 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,786 new cases, 43 deaths08:45 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 March 202108:10 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
- UK judge acquits Lord Nazir Ahmed of sexual assault charges11:56 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Women’s Awards 2021 – 6th Sense celebrates Women's Day at Punjab ...08:12 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- ‘Historic step’ – Bangladesh gets its first transgender news ...04:16 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates the leading lady of her life this Women's Day05:30 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021