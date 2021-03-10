Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,786 new cases, 43 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 43 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,786 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,324 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 595,239.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,393 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 565,216. The total count of active cases is 16,699.

At least 260,150 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 179,654 in Punjab 74,433 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 46,229 in Islamabad, 19,141 in Balochistan, 10,673 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,959 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,629 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,442 in Sindh, 2,122 in KP, 512 in Islamabad, 314 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 39,425 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,318,038 samples have been tested so far.

NCOC on Monday decided to review the decision to reopen schools amid the rising trend of Covid-19 cases across Pakistan.