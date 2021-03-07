'Oldest to be the first' – Pakistan starts vaccinating over-60s against COVID-19 from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD – Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin from Wednesday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar said Sunday.

Taking it to Twitter, Asad Umar wrote that the vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. 'The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March.'

The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March. Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 7, 2021

This means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow, he added.

Pakistan on February 2 started vaccinating frontline health workers against the Covid-19. The vaccine campaign started days after Pakistan received half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by all weathered friend China.

Pakistan will be among the five biggest recipients of free Covid-19 vaccines before June under the Covax scheme. At least 238.2 million doses will be distributed by the end of May through the Covax programme aimed at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in developing countries.