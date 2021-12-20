Covid claims 6 more lives, infects 360 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 360 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,878 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,291,467.

Pakistan conducted a total of 43,242 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.83 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 666. Around 354 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,253,001.

Statistics 20 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,242

Positive Cases: 360

Positivity %: 0.83%

Deaths : 6

Patients on Critical Care: 666

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,588.

As many as 479,326 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,216 in Punjab, 181,011 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,285 in Islamabad, 33,558 in Balochistan, 34,642 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,059 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,652 in Sindh, 5,909 in KP, 964 in Islamabad, 745 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.