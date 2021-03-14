Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,664 new cases, 32 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 32 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,664 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,508 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 605,200.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,275 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 570,571. The total count of active cases is 21,121.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body expresses ... 10:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday expressed serious concern over rising ...

At least 261,179 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 185,468 in Punjab 75,725 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 47,710 in Islamabad, 19,206 in Balochistan, 10,952 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,960 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,753 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,453 in Sindh, 2,153 in KP, 524 in Islamabad, 320 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 40,564 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,485,702 samples have been tested so far.