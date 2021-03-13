Punjab imposes fresh Covid restrictions, limits business timings 

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Saturday notified recent restrictions to stern the spread of novel Covid-19 amid the third wave which include mandatory face masks wearing, ban on indoor weddings, and work from home policy among others.

The recent restrictions will be enforced in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat district.

According to the notification, the business timings are restricted by 6:00 PM while weekends will be off days.

It further added that the restrictions will not be enforced at medical stores and the health facilities also the general stores and petrol pumps will also remain open.

Marriage halls, community centres and cinemas will also remain closed from March 15, while the number of participants in social and religious gatherings will be restricted up to 50.

Earlier on March 12, Punjab CM shared an update on the new restrictions.

ان اضلاع میں تمام تعلیمی ادارے، پارکس، ان ڈور شادی ہال، مزارات، میلے، کھیلوں کی سرگرمیوں وغیرہ پر 15 دن کےلیے پابندی ہو گی۔ مارکیٹس شام 6 بجے بند کر دی جائیں گی۔ سمارٹ لاک ڈاؤن SOPs پر بھی سختی سےعملدرآمد کےاحکامات دئیےہیں۔ اس حوالےسے تفصیلی نوٹیفکیشن محکمہ صحت جاری کرے گا۔ 2/3 pic.twitter.com/4Cbl2CF6F1 — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 12, 2021

"According to the advice of health experts, starting from Saturday night, we have decided to implement strict coronavirus SOPs in districts with over 5% positivity rate for the next 15 days," he said.

547 shrines including Data Darbar have been closed to stern the third wave of Covid-19. The shrines will be closed till April 15.