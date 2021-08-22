Pakistan reports 3,842 new Covid infections, 75 more deaths as uptick continues
09:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,842 new Covid infections, 75 more deaths as uptick continues
ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 75 new deaths and 3,842 new infections on Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,923 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,123,812.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,477 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,009,555. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,334 while the national positivity stands at 7.10 percent.

At least 419,810 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 379,574 in Punjab 156,365 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 96,030 in Islamabad, 31,819 in Balochistan, 30,597 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,617 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,527 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,590 in Sindh, 4,772in KP, 851 in Islamabad, 678 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 170 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 53,527 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,222,569 since the first case was reported.

