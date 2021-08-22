Pakistan reports 3,842 new Covid infections, 75 more deaths as uptick continues
Share
ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 75 new deaths and 3,842 new infections on Sunday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,923 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,123,812.
Statistics 22 Aug 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 22, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,527
Positive Cases: 3842
Positivity % : 7.1%
Deaths : 75
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,477 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,009,555. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,334 while the national positivity stands at 7.10 percent.
At least 419,810 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 379,574 in Punjab 156,365 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 96,030 in Islamabad, 31,819 in Balochistan, 30,597 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,617 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Closure of schools in Sindh extended till Aug 30 06:37 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Friday announced that schools across the province would remain closed till ...
Moreover, 11,527 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,590 in Sindh, 4,772in KP, 851 in Islamabad, 678 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 170 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 53,527 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,222,569 since the first case was reported.
Covid-19: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for ... 12:05 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday revised its international travel list and removed 11 ...
- Pakistan reports 3,842 new Covid infections, 75 more deaths as uptick ...09:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:24 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 August 202108:49 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
-
- OIC calls emergency meeting on Afghan situation10:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Major Arab countries ban Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom09:54 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan, Turkey to produce TV series on Salahuddin Ayyubi08:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Men should be banned from public places, says Bakhtawar after Lahore ...05:53 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021