Covid-19: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for 11 countries including India

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday revised its international travel list and removed 11 countries including India from Category C.

Reports in local media quoting sources said Pakistan has earlier placed strict restrictions on travelers from 26 countries to contain the spread of novel COVID-19 cases in the country.

The country’s aviation regulator notified the end of travel restrictions on incoming passengers from 11 countries including India, Argentina, Bhutan, Maldives, and Brazil. However, Iran, Bangladesh, Iraq, South Africa, and Nepal are among 11 countries that are still listed in Category C.

According to the CAA spokesperson, Pakistani citizens will be allowed to travel back home from Category C countries, however, they will have to undergo Covid screening tests 72 hours prior to the departure. The new travel advisory will be effective up to August 31.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has barred unvaccinated people from domestic travel to stem the spread of the deadly virus. As per the latest notification, unvaccinated people aged 18 years and above will not be able to undertake air travel.